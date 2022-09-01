TIC smaller in size, but makes big impact for businesses

NP booth surrounded by interested buyers for their new composite cylinders at TIC, Centre of Excellence, Macoya on August 26. PHOTOS BY Elexzine Bissoo - Elexzine Bissoo

VISHANNA PHAGOO

Despite the TT Manufacturers Association's (TTMA) annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) being half its size, many businesses were elated to take part and talked about its benefits. The convention is popular among businesses as it gives companies of all sizes a chance to put their names, products and brands out there.

At this year's convention, there were 137 booths and few small to medium enterprises given, TTMA president Tricia Coosal said, the space was very limited at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

"It's approximately half the size compared to the other years and the one we had in 2019. The reason for this is when we were applying for permissions we were still in the middle of a pandemic so, unfortunately, the show is half its size, but it hasn't taken away anything except for a lot of companies requesting the spaces," Coosal said last Friday.

She said the focus was on the improving what is made in TT to further exports.

"We are looking at how best we can use what is grown locally on our soil so to not only supply the local market in Trinidad, but move to the region and then for international export, as we work with the government to ensure we provide an environment that these companies can grow with us in."

One up-and-coming business at TIC was Health Mix TT. Managing director Kevon Singh said the Couva-based company's brand was to make health alternatives to otherwise unhealthy food products, like cake mix. Its products can be found throughout Trinidad at different supermarkets, and on social media under the brand name.

"Right now, our sales are pretty awesome we are getting a lot of sales from local gourmet shops and we sold a palette of cake mix from Pricesmart in one day. People are thinking about the product and they want to know how it actually tastes and once they do they'll see that it tastes like regular cake."

And knowing what to do to be export-certified is what Jeffery Lewis was on hand to offer to entrepreneurs and businesses, as the director of FSMA Food Safety – a software as a service provider.

His online platform was displayed on a television screen at the top of the booth so onlookers would be able to make sense of what he was offering. Lewis said his platform gives companies that are having problems accessing the necessary means to certify their food product for export to the US – in accordance with its Food Safety Modernisation Act – an easy and clear-cut way of doing it.

"Just like how the law is structured, we made it into an automated system so, it means then we guarantee that the law is covered so, any supplier to the US can be assured that all the requirements are met."

He said currently, many people are unaware of the laws and it causes a problem when trying to export. But with his platform, all a business owner has to do is place information about the company and the website will do the rest. It ensures the business owner goes thorough the training and demonstrations virtually before approving the application.

Finance services continued to be a feature at TIC this year. Beacon Insurance Company Ltd had the regional manager and representatives from different offices who greeted every one that passed by. Aneesa Rampersad and Richard Fifi of the PoS branch spoke on behalf of the team and regional manager, Fareeda Ramdin. Rampersad listed the services of Beacon from car to property.

"We are here to build awareness on Beacon's fleet of products so we offer property, motor, other lines of non-motor, for example, public liability workmen compensation."

Fifi said his speciality was non-motor insurance services and helps people access their employee benefits.

"We deal with small companies that have three to 50 employees and we go up to past 50 employees to give them our healthcare plan," Fifi said.

Among the long-standing businesses present was the LH Group, showcasing its designs for signature brands such as Carib, Blue Waters and Ocho Chocolates – the newest confectionery under Associated Brands.

LH representative Anike Richardson said the company sought to show people that it did more than labelling, hence the change from Label House Group to LH Group.

"We don't only do labels, we do packaging, branding and our most recent endeavour has been pouches so we just want to encourage people that labels is not the only thing we do."

She said they offer many different services especially to those trying to get a product into the supermarkets.

"It's just a matter of understanding space and always budget."

State enterprises were also present was the case with National Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (NP) which was on hand to promote its new composite LPG cylinders.

Steven Subayar, who works in retail for NP's lubricants department said, "We're highlight the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) product which is a new product we have and what we are offering to the market is the LPG cylinders and these are composite cylinders. These are much stronger material, translucent so you can see the level of gas and it is a lot more lightweight since composite materials are lighter."

He said these composite tanks will not replace the 20lb tanks that are sold now, but rather can be used for barbecue pits or ring stoves. Sure enough, the tanks were significantly lighter than the 20lbs and the handles were smooth so it left no painful indentations like that of the regular tanks.

Anthony G Ferrera, general manager and deputy manager of MDC-UM said the company wanted to show people the products it has to offer and even asked visitors to leave their name and contact information for a chance to win an office chair. He said last Friday, the turnout was in the hundreds and he met people of different walks of life.

"I would say the business aspect of the trade show has really been represented this year because it's been a couple years since the pandemic and it has thrown us out of our regular schedule. So, this is the first physical trade show in two years and I'll say that every one is happy to come back and have that feeling of normalcy."

Ferrera added that business has been slow, but saw the opportunity at the convention to market MDC-UM and get its name back out in the public.