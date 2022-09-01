Man, 52, gunned down in Couva

Dale Baxter -

Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday for the Baxter family of Balmain, Couva, became funeral plans after a member was gunned down.

Dale Baxter, 52, died at the Couva Health Centre at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The father of one was employed with the National Energy Corporation.

His sister Delia Baxter-Parpit said the family preplanned a barbeque lime for Wednesday, and Baxter was in charge of organising the drinks.

The get-together was supposed to have fun activities like the electric dance. Instead, people gathered and offered condolences to the family on Wednesday.

She said the close-knit family saw and spoke to each other regularly.

Baxter's house and his deceased parents' home were decked in red, white and black decorations to commemorate the holiday.

From what relatives were told, Baxter went to a friend's home at Capildeo Block, Couva. He usually visited the house to play cards and lime with friends.

Baxter was standing next to his van and a car drove past him.

The car turned around and headed out of the road after 9 pm when residents heard gunshots. The car then drove away.

Baxter was hit at the back of his head and fell into a nearby drain. He was put into the back of his van and taken to the health facility.

No one else was injured.

Baxter-Parpit said Baxter did not get a chance to use his licensed gun.

She added, "We are on a family WhatsApp group. He always shared safety videos and messages. We always spend time together, and everyone is living close by."

Another relative said Baxter was loved by his family, friends, coworkers, neighbours, and anyone who knew him.

A friend added, "He was the life of the party."

He was the only son of his late parents.

His father was justice of the peace, Desmond Baxter, who died in 2016. Desmond was a well-known elder in the community

Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.