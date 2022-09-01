Let’s commit to nation in spirit of unity

THE EDITOR: As we celebrate the diamond jubilee of our independence, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago extends greetings to our citizenry. Forged from the love of liberty and with boundless faith and opportunity to determine our destiny, we have seen our nation grow over the past six decades – equivalent to two generations.

The organisation is pleased to note the strides we have been able to achieve. Indeed, our motto reflects aspiring and achieving together. Coupled with our watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance we have the basis for moving ahead.

As we say happy birthday to Mother Trinidad and Tobago today, we should offer her our commitment and pledge to further develop our patriotism.

Sixty years ago the father of the nation, Dr Eric Williams, in pursuit of nationhood, as he pledged in naming his political party six years earlier, was able to achieve our independence along with an understanding and co-operative opposition.

Looking back we have seen strides in education from schools all over the country, from Cedros to Charlotteville, and free universal secondary education at that.

We, quite rightly, proceeded to ultimate republican status. Out of a willingness to encourage due observation and celebration of these two sovereign nation-status instruments, our organisation was formed. We must appreciate that without independence we could not participate in many world events, the football World Cup of 2006 included.

As we greet you today, we appeal for greater commitment to the nation. As you assess our country, do not be timid to speak out on issues but be objective as well. We cannot develop a country with no respect, with gender and age violence from our children to our seniors, nepotism, corruption and racism.

We look forward to our year-round celebrations and the opportunity to gain love and increased commitment to this great country. We must see ourselves as the twin-island nation together with a spirit of unity and understanding.

Happy Independence 2022 and may God bless our nation.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary