Jamaica PM meets Lara at Academy

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, right, talks to the Prime Minister, middle, and Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Tuesday. -

THE Prime Minister hosted Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Jamaica delegation on a tour of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Tuesday.

Holness and his team met global cricket icon Brian Lara at the state-of-the-art academy, along with Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and officials of the Ministry, UDeCOTT and the Sport Company of TT.

Holness beamed, as he chatted with Lara, looking at the now renowned venue.

The touring party were also on hand to greet cricket youth members of the Samuel Badree and Daren Ganga Academies, both of which conduct their training and theory classes at the facility.

They witnessed part of the exhibition cricket match between the Badree and Ganga academies. The Badree Youths emerged the winners.

The touring party saw the dressing rooms, the pitch and corporate booths and boxes, among other areas of the facility.