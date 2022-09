Independence night lights

A view of the fireworks display put on by government at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain in celebration of 60 years of independence on Wednesday. Special thanks to the National Insurance Board of TT (NIBTT) for making the image possible. - JEFF K MAYERS

Newsday's Jeff K Mayers and Marvin Hamilton captured the fireworks displayed at the Queen’s Park Savannah and San Fernando Hill in celebration of TT's 60th year of independence on Wednesday.

