Comedians come together for benefit concert for Tommy Joseph

Josiah Fernandez performs at the benefit show for local comedy icon Tommy Joseph who suffered a stroke on August 14. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Comedians came together at a benefit concert for ailing comedian Tommy Joseph on August 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Titled Laughs for a Legend, the show featured veteran comedians and emerging comics. The show raised just over $7,000.

Joseph had a stroke on August 14 and has been recovering slowly at home.

Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai captured these highlights.