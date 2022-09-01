N Touch
Features

Comedians come together for benefit concert for Tommy Joseph

Josiah Fernandez performs at the benefit show for local comedy icon Tommy Joseph who suffered a stroke on August 14. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Josiah Fernandez performs at the benefit show for local comedy icon Tommy Joseph who suffered a stroke on August 14. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Comedians came together at a benefit concert for ailing comedian Tommy Joseph on August 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Titled Laughs for a Legend, the show featured veteran comedians and emerging comics. The show raised just over $7,000.

Joseph had a stroke on August 14 and has been recovering slowly at home.

Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai captured these highlights.

Anthony Jules during his routine at the benefit show for local comedy icon Tommy Joseph Kafe Blue, rightson Road. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Nekisha Cyrus opens the benefit show Laughs for a Legends at Kafe Blue on August 25. - SUREASH CHOLAI

New and upcoming comedian Lily Kuok peforms at the benefit concert for Tommy Joseph. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Patrons enjoy themselves at the Laughs for a Legend benefit concert on Augusgt 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Patrons at the benefit show for local comedy icon Tommy Joseph at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road on August 25. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Comments

"Comedians come together for benefit concert for Tommy Joseph"

More in this section