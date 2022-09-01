Features
Comedians come together for benefit concert for Tommy Joseph
Newsday Reporter
Comedians came together at a benefit concert for ailing comedian Tommy Joseph on August 25 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
Titled Laughs for a Legend, the show featured veteran comedians and emerging comics. The show raised just over $7,000.
Joseph had a stroke on August 14 and has been recovering slowly at home.
Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai captured these highlights.
