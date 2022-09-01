Chief Justice goes to Ghana for conference

Chief Justice Ivor Archie - Ayanna Kinsale

Justice Alice Yorke-Soo has been appointed acting Chief Justice (CJ) effective Thursday until September 13.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Judiciary’s court protocol and information unit said CJ Ivor Archie left Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday evening to attend the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CJMA) Triennial Conference in Accra, Ghana.

During Archie’s absence on Tuesday and Wednesday, Justice Nolan Bereaux held the acting CJ position.