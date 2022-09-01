Blackman in 50m freestyle at World Junior Swim Champs

Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman is expected to face the starter in the men’s 50-metre freestyle event at the eighth FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.

Blackman will swim out of lane five in heat 12 from 12.37 pm (TT time). The heat will include Jere Hribar of Croatia, who has the fastest time of 22.32 seconds heading into the championships.

Blackman is ranked fourth with a time of 22.71.

Blackman was scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m freestyle on Wednesday, but opted not to participate to rest for the 50m event.

The semifinals of the event are also carded for Thursday and the final is set for Friday.