2 men, woman to face robbery, rape charges in Rio Claro

Two men and a woman are expected to face a Rio Claro magistrate on Thursday, charged together and separately with a series of offences including robbery, rape, and having a gun and ammunition.

Kerwin Lumumba George, 35, of Gomez Trace, and Kevin Mitchell, 43, of Weston Trace, are both from St Mary's Village in Moruga.

The third accused, Iesha London, 24, has addresses at Clara Gregory Street in Siparia and Enid Village, Rio Claro.

The three were jointly charged with trafficking guns as well as three counts of having a gun and ammunition. WPC Jagroop laid the charges.

George faces additional charges, including nine counts of robbery with violence, four counts of robbery with aggravation, and four counts of assault with intent to rob.

He was also charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, burglary, and malicious damage.

Snr Supt Khan,Supt Doodhai, Insp Ragbir and Insp Ramlakhan co-ordinated the exercise.

Under the supervision of Sgt Maharaj, Rio Claro CID and Task Force police made extensive enquiries, which led to the arrests.

Acting Cpl Denoon, PCs Sutherland, Sookwah, Kallicharan, Billy, Mohammed, Mahadeo, Rampersad, Mahabir and WPCs Jagroop and Rampersad also assisted.

ASP Jankee instructed the police to charge the accused.

The charges stemmed from crimes between July 17 and August 26.

On July 17, at Mile End Village Rio Claro, a couple, 60 and 68, and their son, 36, were assaulted and robbed. The couple's two grandchildren, 12 and nine, were assaulted. PC Sookwah laid the charges.

On July 31, at Latchram Trace, Poole Village, Rio Claro, a 57-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed. PC Mahadeo laid the charge. Her Samsung cellphone was recovered.

On August 16 at San Pedro Road, Rio Claro, a 51-year-old man was robbed.

PC Mahadeo laid the charge.

On August 21, at Navet Village, Rio Claro, a 32-year-old man and his wife, 33, were assaulted and robbed. The couple's six-year-old daughter was assaulted. PC Sutherland laid the charges.

That same day at Poole Village, Rio Claro, a 66-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed. PC Sutherland laid the charges.

On August 25, at Legendre Road, Ecclesville, Rio Claro, two pensioners, 76 and 75, and two other people, 58 and 54, were assaulted and robbed.A generator was recovered. PC Mahabir laid the charges.

Two adults were assaulted and robbed the next day in the Rio Claro district and a girl was raped. WPC Jagroop laid the charges.