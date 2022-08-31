Unprepared grounds stall Tobago Ascension Premier League

Roxborough Lakers' Terquiel Mahabal, left, goes on a run against Sidey's in the Tobago Ascension Premier League on Friday. - David Reid

THE TOBAGO Ascension Premier League postponed its second consecutive match day at Shaw Park and Signal Hill on Tuesday owing to unprepared grounds.

The committee, in a statement issued on Tuesday, vented their “frustration” for the Tobago House Assembly’s “failure to have the field cut and marked” for competition.

They also highlighted that several other sporting grounds in Canaan, Mt Gomery, Plymouth and Speyside have poor lighting while those at Mt Pleasant and Goodwood remain closed. These additional issues have also hampered the match schedule.

The release said, “The responsibility of the venues (Shaw Park and Signal Hill) rests solely with the Division of Sports, which employs workers to cut and mark the recreation grounds. The league’s fixtures have been provided well in advance of the match days. To date, only games that have been played were at the Dwight Yorke Stadium which is under the responsibility of Ministry of Sport.”

It added that no conclusive reason has been given for this situation and both the administration and the clubs have been left in a quandary.

The league has requested a meeting with the Director of Sports to address this matter with the view of staging matches this weekend.

They remain hopeful a resolution can be found so preparation can be done in a timely manner to allow more games to be played.