Trinidad and Tobago priorities

Drivers manoeuvre through floodwaters in Cocorite on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: Flooding in the West and in Port of Spain occurs regularly, usually at the same exact locations (Broadway, Cocorite, opposite Powder Magazine, etc), but let’s tear down the Jean Pierre Complex and rebuild it.

Happy 60th Independence Day. Carry on!

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain