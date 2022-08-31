TKR win Women's CPL thriller

Lee-Ann Kirby (left) and Natasha McLean punch fists during the Trinbago Knight Riders' match against the Barbados Royals in their Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS. -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) won a thrilling contest against Barbados Royals by one run in the opening match of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Wednesday.

Royals needed 11 runs in the last over to win the contest. TKR captain and medium pacer Deandra Dottin, despite conceding a six, bowled a solid last over to lead the TT franchise to victory.

Royals, chasing 115 for victory, closed on 113/7 in 20 overs.

South African Chloe Tyron played an exceptional innings and at one stage Royals were on course for the win.

However, when Tyron fell for 38 off 26 balls (three fours, three sixes) the innings lost momentum.

Lee-Ann Kirby got the prized wicket of Tyron and some tight bowling by spinners Anisa Mohammed and Sune Luus kept Royals at bay.

Kirby ended as the best bowler for TKR with 2/32 in four overs of medium pace.

Opener Aaliyah Alleyne helped the Royals get off to a positive start with 19 off 28 deliveries.

Batting first, TKR posted 114/7 with Kirby hitting 30 off 30 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Hayley Jensen, who was excellent in the field, scored 20 not out off 18 balls and Dottin also chipped in with 20.

Royals captain Hayley Matthews was the chief destroyer taking 2/28 in four overs and Shakera Selman grabbed 2/16 in four overs.

Kirby won the player of the match award.

TKR will play Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday, from 3 pm.

A victory for TKR will guarantee a place in Sunday’s final at 2.30 pm at Warner Park.

Summarised Scores:

TKR 114/7 (20 overs) – Lee-Ann Kirby 30, Hayley Jensen 20 not out, Deandra Dottin 20; Shakera Selman 2/16, Hayley Matthews 2/28 vs BARBADOS ROYALS 113/7 (20 overs) – Chloe Tyron 38, Aaliyah Alleyne 19; L Kirby 2/32. TKR won by one run.