THA Minority Leader: Trinidad and Tobago should feel proud of its achievements

Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris says Trinidad and Tobago should feel proud of its achievements as an independent nation.

In a statement to mark the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence on Wednesday, he said, “We are still a young nation. Yet we have come so far in terms of our development. We have distinguished ourselves on the world stage in sport, music, academics and so many other areas.”

Morris, the electoral representative for Darrel Spring/Whim, said that the country’s religious, racial and cultural diversity has also been one of its greatest strengths.

“We live, work and worship in peace, love and respect for one another, demonstrating to the world that, indeed, here every creed and race can find an equal place.”

Saying TT has come a long way on its journey thus far, Morris saluted those who contributed to the development of the country over the years.

“We acknowledge and appreciate where we are presently and look forward to more development and success in years to come.”