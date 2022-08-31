Northside Road in Castara closed until Sunday for repairs

Heavy rainfall left the Northside Road in Castara in a treacherous condition. -

The Northside Road in Castara has been temporarily closed for repairs after heavy rain caused damage to the road.

In a media release on Monday, the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) advised residents of Castara and environs that the Northside Road, between Castara Down River and the Welcome to Castara sign, is currently temporarily closed to all heavy traffic.

The division said the road was "treacherous at this time."

The road was closed on Tuesday "to facilitate the commencement of emergency rehabilitation work. This exercise is aimed at restoring basic functionality to this essential roadway and is expected to be completed by Sunday."

The division said drivers will have to use alternative routes.

"Drivers on the lower end of the Northside Road are asked to utilise the Belmont Road (Mason Hall) unto the Windward Road, then unto the Roxborough to Bloody Bay Link Road and drivers coming from the higher end of the Northside Road are asked to utilise the Bloody Bay to Roxborough Link Road, then unto the Windward Road."

The division apologised for the inconvenience caused.