Missing boat on fireworks

- Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: On this 60th anniversary of our independence, not all are excited. Pet owners, animal activists, pets themselves and the wild animals of this island are going to once again experience the trauma of the inappropriate and injudicious use of fireworks.

It is really disappointing that I need to write about this again. In the recent past, then attorney general Faris Al-Rawi lamented his own experience with fireworks and pets and claimed that he had drafted legislation. There was even the advertising and opening of consultations.

Eager that something will happen, I summited my own citizen perspective, both officially and in the newspaper. Something will happen. I want to believe those efforts were not part a pappyshow.

Independence Day, more than reflecting on the past, should actually signal the direction of the future. What better way we could have celebrated by being proactive on an issue that embraces compassion for all, humans and the environment alike?

We continue to miss the boat.

VEDAVID MANICK

Sangre Grande