Parade preparation: Arms of the Ministry of National Security
Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai captured moments on August 22 as arms of the security forces prepared in Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair for the traditional Independence Day military parade.
The parade returns to the Queen's Park Savannah after a two-year break due to restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the covid19 virus.
Prisons Services members and band
TTPS women police
TT Defence Force
COAST GUARDS
Cadets
Traffic Wardens
Comments
"Parade preparation: Arms of the Ministry of National Security"