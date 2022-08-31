I Will Celebrate

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I offer this poem as we celebrate our 60th independence anniversary:

I will not complain today.

Sixty is a significant number.

With God’s help,

I will make my way to Maracas Bay

Take the winding twists and turns

Appreciate the still scenic serenity!

As I drive through the valley of Santa Cruz,

I will listen for the flutter of agile hummingbirds

Their brightly coloured throats and iridescent plumage

Hovering in acrobatic flight.

I will celebrate!

When I arrive at the beach,

I will disrobe from my vehicle;

Let the sun ignite me for this day.

I will focus my eyes beyond the sands,

See the beautiful blue-green ocean,

Watch the waves that will lift me high

The warm water that will wash away my weariness.

I will look up at the skies

Way beyond the lofty coconut palms

That hold the secrets of my country’s many sea-bathers.

I will be the nephophile,

Recall childish innocence,

Use the clouds to create new characters.

I will “soak in the salt”

And remember the parade in the city

The subtlety of those who chip to pluralistic rhythms.

And when I am done, I will nourish myself.

I will give thanks!

Bake and shark doubles one’s energy.

Today, I will not complain.

I will celebrate.

I will ask God to continue to bless our nation.

JOY A VALDEZ

via e-mail