I Will Celebrate
THE EDITOR: I offer this poem as we celebrate our 60th independence anniversary:
I will not complain today.
Sixty is a significant number.
With God’s help,
I will make my way to Maracas Bay
Take the winding twists and turns
Appreciate the still scenic serenity!
As I drive through the valley of Santa Cruz,
I will listen for the flutter of agile hummingbirds
Their brightly coloured throats and iridescent plumage
Hovering in acrobatic flight.
I will celebrate!
When I arrive at the beach,
I will disrobe from my vehicle;
Let the sun ignite me for this day.
I will focus my eyes beyond the sands,
See the beautiful blue-green ocean,
Watch the waves that will lift me high
The warm water that will wash away my weariness.
I will look up at the skies
Way beyond the lofty coconut palms
That hold the secrets of my country’s many sea-bathers.
I will be the nephophile,
Recall childish innocence,
Use the clouds to create new characters.
I will “soak in the salt”
And remember the parade in the city
The subtlety of those who chip to pluralistic rhythms.
And when I am done, I will nourish myself.
I will give thanks!
Bake and shark doubles one’s energy.
Today, I will not complain.
I will celebrate.
I will ask God to continue to bless our nation.
JOY A VALDEZ
via e-mail
