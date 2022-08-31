Great Heart likely winner at Independence Cup

GREAT HEART could be the likely winner in a field of nine at Wednesday's Independence Cup, on Race Day 15 of the 2022 Arima Race Club (ARC) season.

The last Race Day (Race Day 14), took place on August 1 – Emancipation Day.

This time, the fans will be back at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima to witness the eagerly-awaited Independence Cup, for horses three-year-old and over, with a purse of $50,000.

The Glenn Mendez-trained Great Heart will be challenged by the trio of John O'Brien-trained horses – Stroke of Luck, Super Bird and Wise Guy.

Cool Cat, trained by Lester Alexis, will be joined by Coup D’Etat (trained by Ramesh Ramroop), Desert Dancer (trained by Clyde Rambaran) and the pair of Leonardo Angel and Just Exhale (both trained by Terrance Thomas).

This race will be one of three on Wednesday which are carded for the turf track, following the running of the second and fourth race.

There will be six races on the day’s card, with a total of 53 horses in the fray.