Flow's SEA students rewarded

Joshua Wheeler and his mother, Corinne Wheeler, retail sales adviser as they wait for the movie to begin. -

Flow recently treated the children of its employees to a movie day at the VIP Platinum Lounge, MovieTowne cinemas.

A media release said the event was held for the dedication and success of some 26 young students who sat the SEA exam this year.

Each student received a tablet, and each parent received a voucher redeemable at Charran’s Book Store to help buy school supplies, the release said.

Congratulating the students on this milestone in their lives, Flow’s vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan said. “This has become an annual event that sees us lending support to facilitate the ease of transition for these young students. With the new normal of hybrid learning, the donation of the tablet will aid in facilitating this so that their re-introduction to in-person learning will be seamless.”

To further support virtual school and working from home, over the past three years the company helped its employees buy laptops at reduced cost, on one-year, no-interest repayment terms.