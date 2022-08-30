Venezuelan girl reported missing to Penal police

Yoarlis Del Valle Vicent Mijares

A 17-year-old is missing, and the police and relatives are calling on the public to help find her.

Yoarlis Del Valle Vicent Mijares was last seen on Monday at around 10 am. The Venezuelan, who lives in Penal, told relatives she was walking to a nearby shop at Sunrees Road to buy bread and a soft drink. She was wearing a black dress.

All messages and calls to her phone have gone unanswered, and she has not been online on WhatsApp since mid-morning Monday.

At around 5 pm, they went to the police station.

Yoarlis' worried mother has not slept since the disappearance.

A family friend told Newsday, "Ms Romelis has been sitting in front of the house crying. She says she is waiting for her daughter to return. The family left the station late last night. We are not sure if she even went to the shop or if she went missing after leaving the shop."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Penal police station at 647-8888or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.