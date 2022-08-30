TTFA begins screening for Under-17 team

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will start screening for the men’s Under-17 national team with sessions at three venues.

On Tuesday, the first training session will be held at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field in Couva from 2-6 pm.

On Saturday action will move to Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella from 8 am-noon and the third session will kick off on Sunday at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima, from 8 am-noon.

“Players can attend venues closest to their home address or within their zone,” a TTFA media release said on Monday.

“Screening for Tobago will be held at dates in September to be determined and details will be circulated in due course. The staff for the Under-17 team will be announced later this week.”

Giving more details on the screening sessions, the TTFA release said, “While invitations have already gone out within the various local zones, walk-ins will be accepted at the sessions. Players born between January 1 2006 and December 31 2008 are eligible to attend the screening. All players must walk with a form of ID and one red jersey and one white jersey, black shorts, a pair of red socks and a pair of white socks.”

TT will start preparing for the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship which takes place from February 11–26, 2023 in Guatemala City and Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala.