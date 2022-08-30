Some things getting better

THE EDITOR: As I reflected on the approaching Independence Day 2022, I found that despite the deluge of misery that we endure, there were several occurrences to be appreciated.

Firstly, I have been seeing videos taken at the Caroni Swamp and I found to my satisfaction that the flocks of scarlet ibises are increasing. No, they have not reached the numbers of the 1960s, but there are many more than some years ago when I sat all afternoon in a boat and counted only five of these vermillion beauties.

I also appreciate the improvements in global digital communications that allow low-cost interactions in real time. Previously our writers such as VS Naipaul and Samuel Selvon had to migrate in order to advance in their profession and to get recognition. This meant that they were often unaware of gradual cultural shifts taking place at home. Online searches have revolutionised research, but users must be able to detect reliable sites.

I may be premature, but I also sense the awakening of a sense of Caribbean unity, particularly in the southern Caribbean. Insularity continues to exist, but I expect with maturity these primal urges will be removed and we can learn to move forward as one people.

I am also sensing a greater appreciation for visual arts, particularly art produced locally. This has been very long in coming and the population must recognise the importance of art for the maintenance and enrichment of a society. I expect that the reluctance by some in certain sections of the business sector to acquire local art will fade away.

Although I often endure the cramped conditions of the Chaguanas Health Centre where there is no parking. I have on many occasions seen actions by dedicated staff that convince me that the quality of healthcare has improved. I am certain that political foolishness restricts even better healthcare.

For example, about ten years ago vendors were located in the area ceded by the DeVerteuil estate many, many years ago for a health centre. There is a parking facility nearby and the area is well served by public transport.

In my opinion, this remains the best site for a new health centre. However, it seems that rented premises find favour with those who have no idea of the suffering endured by the aged and infirm in the country. The well-connected people enjoy a privileged place in TT.

I wish that this list could have included increased critical thinking, political maturity, patriotism, harmonious living, civilised policing, together with lawful and disciplined behaviour. For the time being this remains wishful thinking. But I am thankful for the few small blessings mentioned above.

Happy Independence everyone.

DAVID SUBRAN

via e-mail