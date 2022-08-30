Santa Cruz man shot dead on Tuesday

File photo -

POLICE are investigating the murder of Jevon Joseph, who was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Cruz.

A police report said the 26-year-old gardener of La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, was walking near Cakes Land, La Canoa Road, around 2.15 pm when gunmen shot him several times.

Police found Joseph lying on the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre for an autopsy.