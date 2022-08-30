Sangre Grande father charged with beating wife, child

A Sangre Grande father was put on $350,000 bail after appearing before the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court on three counts of beating his seven-year-old son and wife.

The 39-year-old man was angry that sheets were removed from a bed and allegedly dragged and choked the child at their home on August 25.

His wife tried to intervene, but he kicked her in the face.

Weeks before, the woman reported to police that on August 1 the couple had argued over an iPad. The argument grew heated and the man pushed, choked, and dragged her.

The incidents were reported to Sangre Grande police. Special Victims Department officers investigated and the man was arrested.

He was charged with three offences: choking with intent to render unconscious, cruelty to a child, and assault by beating.

As part of his bail conditions, the man must stay 100 metres away from the victims and must, not have any communication with them, whether directly or indirectly.

He is expected to reappear in court on September 23.

The investigation was co-ordinated by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Bridgelal and Insp Bacchus.