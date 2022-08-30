Precious Paintings to go on show at 101 Art Gallery

The latest edition of Precious Paintings, the annual event that features dozens of original works from both local and international artists will open on from September 3 at 101 Art Gallery.

Perhaps momentarily escaping from the touristic confines of nearby Rodney Bay, with its hotels, resorts and restaurants, the visitor at the foreground of the painting is now encountering a different world in the town of Gros Ilet, where the dormant food cart on the right-hand side, the church in the distance and the wooden electricity poles all add a localised authenticity to the surroundings.

This street scene, captured by legendary poet and playwright Derek Walcott in 1992, the year that he was bestowed with the Nobel Prize for Literature, confirms the artist’s all-round talents and falls in line with the career-long inspiration that was provided by his native St Lucia and that was present throughout his works, including his epic 1990 poem, Omeros and two of his more renowned plays, Ti-Jean and His Brothers (1958) and Dream on Monkey Mountain (1967). This rare effort is just the fourth Walcott painting to be offered for sale at the exhibition, said a media release.

Among the paintings and sculptures that are on the show-listing are a variety of productions from 19th-century cornerstone, Michel Jean Cazabon, which reflect his history of being based in Trinidad, Martinique and France: there are the landscapes, urban buildings and human activities portrayed in the lithographs published in both portfolios, Views of Trinidad (1851) and Album of Trinidad (1857); Maracas Waterfall (c 1850) is a detailed reproduction of the renowned natural landmark – just one of Cazabon’s famed nature paintings; there are even situations out of Africa, courtesy of his An Arab Encampment, Morocco and A Street Scene, Morocco – both from around 1840.

Precious Paintings has long been promoted as a forum for investment-quality original paintings, lithographs, bronzes and sculptures.

The exhibition continues until September 11. Activities will run from 10 am-4 pm on September 3 and 4. The gallery will be open again from September 6-9 during the hours 12-6 pm, before resuming to the former range on the last two days of the show on September 10 and 11, the release said.

There will be a two-day preview preceding the official event, on September 1 and 2. Those who are interested in buying works and who want first dibs on the goods on offer can make their bookings for the preview by calling Mark Pereira (678-0460) or Dulcie Nieves (686-7943).

For more info visit 101 Art Gallery’s on Instagram and Facebook or 101artgallery.com.