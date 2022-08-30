Point Fortin man charged with murder

Tyrese "Motocks" Jones

A man was expected to face a Point Fortin magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man who was beaten with a piece of wood and ceramic pot during an altercation.

Tyrese "Motocks" Jones, of Warden Road, Point Fortin, was charged on Monday on advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

A police statement on Tuesday said the police arrested Jones on Wednesday.

On August 10, the victim, Randy "Movado" Amoroso, was at Tank Farm Road, Point Fortin, where he got into an argument with Jones.

Jones allegedly hit Amoroso with a piece of wood and ceramic pot several times on the head and body.

Amoroso, also of Point Fortin, died at the scene.

Acting Supt Dhillpaul and Sgt Alister Jones of Homicide Bureau Region III supervised the investigations, and PC Lall laid the charge.