Murdered Palo Seco girl’s funeral on Wednesday

Mckenzie Hope Rechier

Mckenzie Hope Rechier, the seven-year-old girl who was strangled at her home in Palo Seco earlier this month, is expected to be buried at the Los Bajos public cemetery on Wednesday.

Relatives said the funeral is set for 1.30 pm at Boysie Boodoo Funeral Home in Penal. The body will then be taken to the cemetery for burial.

The girl’s mother Deniel Rechier, 25, faced a Siparia magistrate on Friday charged with the murder. She was remanded into custody and sent for an evaluation at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. The case was adjourned to September 9.

For that reason, Rechier, who is unemployed, is not expected to attend the funeral.

The police arrested Rechier on August 20, shortly after finding the child’s body on a mattress in their unfinished wooden house at No 7 Road Extension in Palo Seco.

Acting Cpl Aguillera and WPC Monsegue of the Santa Flora police station went to the house after receiving a report.

Investigators believe the girl died a day earlier.

Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad and Insp Jones, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III, supervised the investigations and PC Bhola laid the charge.