Moving from primary to secondary: What we need to know

Part II

WHEN WE last left off our discussion on transitions, we were exploring the transition from primary to secondary school and ended that instalment with the three most important relationships in an adolescent’s life – peer relationships, family relationships, and relationships with educators. That article underscored the significance of peer relationships and why it will be important to pay attention to the way these relationships are impacting the behaviour of your teenager. Space, however, did not allow for us to explore the other two relationships which are also critical.

In this follow-up, therefore, we will discuss family relationships, as well as relationships with educators and conclude with actions that can be taken to ensure that this particular transition is a smooth one, laying the foundation for a successful navigation of this new learning environment.

First, let us look at the student-teacher relationship. Along with their peer and family relationships, the student-teacher relationship is just as important; some may say even more so for facilitating students’ successful transition to secondary school. If you take a moment to reflect on your own experiences, you can recall teachers who made the difference for you. Additionally, the level of preparedness and support that teachers provide during this period has been linked to increased academic commitment, improved social and emotional well-being and greater motivation to learn, all of which are integral factors of school success.

Parents, if you want to know whether your child is negotiating this transition period successfully, look for evidence of the following:

* Developing new friendships and maintaining good self-esteem and confidence.

* Showing an increasing interest in school and school work.

* Getting used to their new routines and school organisation with ease.

* Experiencing continuity in learning.

How do you provide ongoing support? Here are a set of strategies you can try. It is important to note that this is not an exhaustive list and there are other ideas you can try. However, these strategies represent a starting point for providing support in an intentional way.

Help your children to explore their feelings

Maintaining open conversations is critical. Assure your children they can approach you with any concerns they may have. First, acknowledge that they have feelings – negative or positive – and that is okay. The important thing is providing the avenue to discuss these in a non-judgmental manner.

Help them to connect to their school

Be mindful of the school placement context here is Trinidad and Tobago as this is also important. You have to find ways to foster and encourage positive thoughts about the school. Find out what the school has to offer in terms of your child’s all-round development and overall experience. Encourage your child to get involved in school activities. This will facilitate a sense of belonging which is critical. Additionally, connect with teacher(s) with whom you can keep in touch so you can feel the pulse of the school and be able to respond in appropriate ways should issues arrive.

Empower your children

The adolescent years represent a period in development during which these youngsters are trying to understand their role and place in the world. They grapple with identity and self-efficacy issues. It is therefore essential that you promote an “I can…” attitude. Gradually release more opportunities for your adolescents to act independently and to take on more responsibilities. Even if they should falter, consistently reassure them that is part of the process – that they will stumble but they don’t have to stay down. And, if in fact they do stumble that you are there to provide a helping and supportive hand to set them back on track. This reassurance will go a long way in keeping them motivated and invested in putting their best foot forward.

Help them build friendships and relationships

Earlier in this article, we established the importance of relationships in the lives of your adolescent and the link to school transitions. Have frank and open discussions about the power of friendships and relationships in their lives and the ways in which they can successfully negotiate these so that they are supportive rather than debilitative. Encourage them to participate in school clubs with like-minded individuals. Additionally, you can also plan events to which they can invite other students who are part of their budding relationships so they have experiences outside of the school setting.

Just a reminder. School begins next week. The discussion on transitions that we have been having therefore becomes even more pertinent as you prepare your children for the next leg of their educational journey. Please make wise choices!