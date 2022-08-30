Male hormones and fertility

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

The human body produces numerous hormones that help in regulating various body systems and functions, among them the complex interplay of hormones that control the reproductive system.

Although male hormones are not as complex as female hormones, its fluctuation can cause serious fertility issues if left unchecked.

The hormones that play significant roles in the male reproductive and fertility include the following:

• Testosterone is responsible for controlling sexual and reproductive health. It is released by the Leydig cells in the testicles and stimulates the production of sperm. If the level of testosterone is low, it causes hypogonadism, a condition in which the body does not produce enough of the hormones that play a key role in masculine growth and development during puberty. If the level of testosterone is high, it can be converted to the female hormone, oestrogen, which causes shrunken testicles, mood swing and breast enlargement. All of these impacts the fertility of the male.

• Luteinising hormone (LH) is a gonadotropic hormone that is released from the pituitary gland and stimulates the production of testosterone in the testicles. If there is an imbalance in the level of LH, it can cause diminished sperm production leading to infertility in men.

• Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) interacts with the Sertoli cells to stimulate the production of sperm. If the level of FSH is high, it is a sign of testicular failure and also means the level of testosterone levels are low. This prevents the healthy production and maturation of sperm. Also having low levels of follicle stimulating hormone can limit the production of sperm and make fathering children really difficult.

• Gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) prompts the pituitary gland to produce FSH and LH. If the level of GnRH is low, it causes loss of sperm production and lower hormonal production from the testes.

Causes of hormonal imbalance in men

Like women, men are also at risk of developing different hormonal imbalances because they have different endocrine organs which produce hormones, some of which may malfunction. Some causes of hormonal imbalances in men include:

• Hypogonadism or low testosterone. Testosterone is a primary sex organ and plays a key role in the development of the testes and prostate. When reduced it causes hormonal imbalance and can cause low libido (decreased interest in sex), reduced muscle mass, and in some cases, andropause which is sometimes referred to as the male version of menopause.

• Obesity as a result of excess oestrogen is a major cause of hormonal imbalance in men, leading to more worrisome issues such as erectile dysfunction, low libido and eventually infertility.

• Thyroid function generally affects the testosterone and growth hormones. Underactive or overactive thyroids can lead to hair loss, gynecomastia and low libido which are major signs of hormonal imbalance.

• The endocrine glands are responsible for the production of hormones and when they do not functioning properly, it will ultimately lead to an imbalance in the hormones.

• Anabolic steroid medications or performance enhancing medications, when prescribed by a physician for health conditions are not bad. But the excessive use of these medications and over the counter usage can cause testicular shrinkage, leading to hormonal imbalance and ultimately infertility.

• The overall functionality of the male fertility hormone has everything to do with diets. An improper diet such as those with high glucose intake can cause an imbalance in the fertility hormones.

Symptoms of hormonal imbalance in men

It is okay for men to experience hormonal imbalances sometimes as they age. Men with medical conditions such as hypogonadism and prostate cancer will experience fluctuations in their hormonal levels. Symptoms of hormonal imbalances include:

• Urinating more than usual

• Low libido

• Sudden weight gain

• Erectile dysfunction

• Low sperm count

• Problem maintaining muscle mass

• Fatigue

• Over development of breast tissue

• Reduced body hair growth

• Bad mood or depression

• Sleeping issues

• Brittle bones or osteoporosis

Treatments of hormonal imbalances

The treatment of hormone imbalance is wide and varies depending on the root cause. Treatment of the underlying cause is critical in most cases and these may include:

• Stress management.

• Eating healthy food.

• Getting enough rest.

• Regular exercise

• Hormone replacement therapy.

• Consultation with a reproductive endocrinologist

Early recognition of some signs that come with hormonal imbalances will make it easier to regain control of your fertility and overall health.

Consult your doctor early so that appropriate investigations, test and interventions can be instituted.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 363-1807 or 757-5411.