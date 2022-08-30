Longdenville double homicide victims from Belmont

Bradley "Ronnie" Benn - Photo courtesy social media

The two men shot dead in Longdenville, Chaguanas, on Saturday have been identified.

Police named them as Bradley "Ronnie" Benn and Nathan Griffith, both from Belmont.

At around 5.15am on Saturday, residents of Ravine Sable heard multiple gunshots and called the police. An unknown silver car was seen leaving the area.

The police found the bodies with gunshot wounds to their heads.

One was wearing a vest and boxer shorts and the other only boxers.

At the time, the men were unidentified, and Central Division police said they were not from the area.

Insp Jones, Sgts Elvin and Bridgemohan, Cpl Mendoza, PCs Griffith, Jaggessar and other police from the Homicide Bureau Region III spoke to several people and gathered evidence.

On Tuesday, the police confirmed that relatives later identified the bodies.

Bradley worked as a driver with TCM Ltd, a police report said.

The police were still gathering information on the victims.

Autopsies are set for Friday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested, and Sgt Elvin is leading investigations.