Kamla: PNM did not fight for independence – UK was giving away colonies

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

AS the country celebrates 60 years as an independent nation, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is advising nationals not to be fooled by the PNM into thinking it fought for independence.

“The British were shedding their empire at the time. The British weren’t fighting to keep us as colonies. They said, ‘Go, go, please go.’

“All of (their) former colonies got independence around the same time. There was no fight,” she said at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night virtual meeting.

Explaining the scenario at the time, Persad-Bissessar asserted, “There was a fight when we went up to Marlborough House, between the Government and the then Opposition, to ensure balances and checks were in place in the Constitution to protect all people and to provide an equal place for all in the country.

“After the Second World War, we were...pulling them down. Sugar had gone, we were lucky we had oil."

She said the PNM inherited from the British a country blessed by God with abundant natural resources and a multicultural population, living in harmony and safety

“After 50 years of PNM in power, they have wreaked havoc and destroyed our country, with its worst incarnation happening in the last seven years under Keith Rowley.”

At the time this country become independent, she said, it was on the same GDP per-capita levels as Singapore and Hong Kong.

“In fact, ours was slightly higher.”

Having been blessed with so many gifts, she said, TT should have still been on par with those countries.

“Today, after 60 years, where do we stand compared to Singapore and Hong Kong? Singapore GDP per capita (is) US$72,000 and Hong Kong, over US$49,000 .

“Remember we were richer than these countries, so where are we, when you compare? US$15,000 GDP per capita.

“Rowley said he had to shut down the refinery because we had to import oil. In Singapore, they have not one drop of oil, but still operate one of the biggest refineries in the world. They import every single drop of oil to run it. They not stupid like the leaders here.

“The PNM destroyed the foundations of our society. The railroad destroyed, Caroni and agriculture destroyed, Petrotrin destroyed, Point Lisas destroyed, iron and steel production destroyed, safety and security destroyed, national harmony destroyed, democracy destroyed. The trail of destruction goes on and on, from way back.”

After 60 years, too many citizens feel there is no hope for then or their families and want to migrate, she said.

“The obstacle to our development for the past 60 years has always been the PNM, and the Rowley government is the worst of them all.”

Instead of singing the many patriotic songs on Independence Day, she urged, “Sing, 'Rowley must go' for Independence.”

Denying she was anti-Caricom as he accused, Persad-Bissessar said the PM seems to have forgotten his attempt to support what she said was (former Guyanese president David) Granger’s attempt to steal the election in Guyana as he paraded with Guyana’s current president as if they were best friends.

Persad-Bissessar said she will not be attending the Community Spotlight on Friday, as this was just another pappyshow.

She chastised the PM for statements acknowledging the poor state of the roads, but justifying the money was spent to keep citizens alive during the pandemic.

“This government received no less than US$644 million, roughly $4.5 billion, from the IMF during the pandemic. They took loans throughout the period amounting to billions. They claimed to have spent $5 billion on covid-related support.

“Yet the citizens must not complain in the face of gross mismanagement, corruption and blatant theft."

She said she hoped the trade unions took note of his recent boast that he did not lose the election despite closing Petrotrin.