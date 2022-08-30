Flash floods, landslides in Diego, St James, Cocorite

Drivers manoeuvre through floodwaters in Cocorite on Monday. - PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

After Monday afternoon's downpour and subsequent flooding in western Trinidad, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) released a summary of weather-related incidents affecting the public and localcommunities.

The Diego Martin Regional Corporation reported four landslides, at Woodbine Valley Road Extension, Upper Bournes Road, St James; Hillcrest, Upper La Puerta; and Freedom Street, Cocorite. Another landslide took place at Geoffrey Street, Ross Land, St James, where homes were flooded.

Flash flooding along the Diego Martin Highway near the new overpass and the Cocorite overpass was reported.

Giselle Hernandez was travelling from St James with groceries in hand when her taxi got caught in the flood. Near the Cocorite overpass, smoke started coming from under the bonnet and the taxi shut down. She got out with her groceries near John Street, took a few steps into the floodwater and fell into an uncovered manhole.

She did not identify any serious injuries but said her groceries washed away.

A passer-by helped her get out of the manhole and rising floodwater.