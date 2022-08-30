Deyalsingh in Arima hospital with flu-like symptoms

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during an event at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital in April. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is in a stable condition at the Arima General Hospital after being admitted with flu-like symptoms on Monday night.

In brief release, the ministry said Deyalsingh first went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope and covid19 was ruled out. He was then transferred to the Arima hospital for "further management and observation."

In July 2016, Deyalsingh was briefly admitted to the Port of Spain General Hospital for observation after he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged as his condition improved.

The news of latest Deyalsingh's hospitalisation follows the disclosure that Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is at home in isolation after contracting covid19.

The Prime Minister apologised for her absence during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Monday, to announce a memorandum of understanding between Jamaica and TT on trade and settling trade disagreements.

In July, Dr Rowley caught the virus for a second time, and on both occasions worked while in isolation. Neither Rowley nor the Trade Ministry said whether Gopee-Scoon will do likewise.