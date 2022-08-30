Death trap on Uriah Butler Highway back

THE EDITOR: How many people remember the tragic accident on December 28, 2018, on the Uriah Butler Highway that resulted in the death of Dr Rajeev Bahall?

There were unlit, unmarked concrete barriers on the Uriah Butler Highway, northbound, at the Factory Road turn-off near Chaguanas. The doctor crashed into the concrete barrier on that fateful night. There was an outburst of public concern over the lack of warning of the presence of the barriers.

Whatever warnings in the forms of lighting or reflectors that were subsequently placed have all disappeared.

The concrete barriers stand today with the evidence from the crash of the doctor’s vehicle. But this is visible only during the daytime. With no signage, lighting or reflectors the barriers are hardly visible at night.

The solid concrete barriers keep water at the turn-off just north of Mid-Centre Mall as if they are awaiting another tragedy. It is a death trap. What a contrast it is to the lighting, signage, painting and an abundance of warnings and guidance to motorist at the Movant junction.

These days and nights the road surface can be slippery, and the rain can be blinding. Can the relevant authorities please take notice and do something about this obvious hazard?

GANESH BIDHESI

via e-mail