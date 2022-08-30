Cremation for man who drowned in Princes Town flood

Annan Boysie

The funeral of the 40-year-old ambulance driver who drowned while trying to drive through floodwater in Princes Town on Thursday is set for Tuesday.

An autopsy on Monday at the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary confirmed Annan Boysie had drowned.

The funeral is set for 1 pm at Boysie Boodoo Funeral Home and Crematorium in Penal. The body will be cremated.

Boysie, who worked with Amalgamated Security Services Ltd, was on his way to his home in Princes Town at around 5. 30 pm on Thursday along M1 Tasker Road near Cedar Hill Estate Road.

Boysie tried to drive his Isuzu van through the floodwater, but the van was swept away into a river on the southern side of the road.

Boysie was found unresponsive in the back seat.

He previously lived in La Costena Development in Sou Sou Lands, Penal. He was not married and had no children.