Captivating Junction Village at NAPA

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell - David Reid

THE EDITOR: As Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 60 years of independence, the culmination of pride is efficaciously embraced. It certainly was a gift.

Thanks for a wonderful production by the National Theatre Arts Company under the patronage of Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. Much gratitude is owed as well to Jane Garcia for bringing to life the exuberance of our culture through the performing arts.

We adoringly honour the life and legacy of the late playwright Douglas Archibald. For the play Junction Village held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Wednesday, brought us together as joy and laughter filled the air. Dazzling, astonishing, remarkable and powerful convictions possessed each character on stage.

In retrospect, the ghastly pandemic since its inception was egregious. Who knew today we could be gathered again? Indeed, the display was pulchritudinous and captivating much to my predilection, as a deserving panacea for the nation. Such was warmly received.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain