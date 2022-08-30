Bazodee wins two awards at Nigerian film festival

Machel Montano, left, and Natalie Perera in a scene from film Bazodee. Perera won best lead actress at the Nigerian Realtime Festival on Saturday. -

Bazodee won two awards at the Nigeria’s Realtime Festival (RTF), held in Lagos from August 19-27.

Emerging victorious were Natalie Perera, who won the best lead actress award, and Claire Ince, who picked up the award for best screenplay.

Bazodee made headlines after it was recently announced that the film had secured six nominations at the festival.

Other top nominations included Machel Montano, for best lead actor; along with best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best lighting design.

The official screening of Bazodee took place on August at 6 pm Nigeria time, and was attended by many including a TT contingent which comprised C15 Studios’ general manager (and co-producer of Bazodee), Lorraine O’Connor; co-founder of Lanniup Consulting Sean Valley; general manager of FilmTT Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton; and head of programming of Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), Diane Robertson.

In response to the news of Bazodee’s accomplishments, O’Connor said, “I am extremely happy to see Bazodee having a second life, and that we have had the opportunity to showcase a slice of our music and culture to a new audience. We hope this opens doors for many Caribbean films to gain popularity in Africa.”