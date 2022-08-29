Sidey’s edge Roxborough Lakers in Tobago Ascension Football

Sidey's Pavel Warrick looks to dribble around the Roxborough Lakers goalie Learie McKenzie in their Tobago Ascension Premier League match on Friday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - David Reid

SIDEY’S fought back from a goal down to defeat Roxborough Lakers in the opening round of the 2022 Ascension Tobago Premier Football League at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on Friday.

Kyle Civilian opened the scoring for Roxborough in the second minute, but two goals early in the second half gave Sidey’s the victory.

Weah Adams knotted the score in the 46th minute, and two minutes later Chervol Lindow grabbed the winner.

Sidey's captain Kyrion Bishop told KairibelleSports: "It was a hard battle because the preparation was short."

On the team's game plan, he said, "The aim was to, from the whistle, go for it. We have the ability to hold the ball and play it around."

He said trailing their opponent did not faze his team. "It's not the first time, that is football. Being down gives you the drive to go hard."

Bishop said it was a nice feeling to get back on the field after two years lost due to the pandemic.

Prior to that match, Black Rock and Bethel played to a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

T’Jay was on target twice for Bethel scoring in the 46th and 69th minutes of play, but two late goals by Black Rock meant the points were shared.

Trevor Alleyne found the back of the net in the 83rd and Mickel Alleyne converted a penalty in stoppage time.