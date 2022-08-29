Selvon, Choon retain U-23 beach volleyball crown

TT's Britney Choon receives the ball alongside her partner Tsyan Selvon in a Cazova under-23 beach volleyball match in Santa Cruz over the weekend. -

TSYAN Selvon and Britney Choon of Trinidad and Tobago emerged as women’s champions when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tour second leg concluded at Pueblo El Pao in Santa Cruz, on Sunday.

Selvon and Choon defeated Megan Hands and Natalie Gazzard of Bermuda 21-8, 21-13 in the final.

Earlier in the semifinals, Selvon and Choon got past the TT pair of Raynique Dickson and Jordanne Hutchinson 21-16, 21-10.

Hands and Gazzard booked a place in the final with a 21-12, 17-21, 15-8 win over L’fe Roberts and Adalia Badroe of TT.

Selvon and Choon were victorious in the first leg of the tournament one week ago at the same venue. Against Jamaica’s Jade Parchment/Andrea Ashmon in that final, the TT pair also did not drop a set to prevail 21-18, 21-9.

Selvon said they were very happy to win another title.

“Once again, like last weekend, we saved our best performance for our final match and it was nice to accomplish this feat without dropping a set during the entire tournament," she said.

Choon added, ”We are also happy to win in front of our family and friends and we hope to continue to make them proud with our performances as we look ahead to the rest of the tour for the season."

Despite the loss, both Hands and Gazzard were pleased with their efforts throughout.

Gazzard said, “We had an incredible tournament here in Trinidad, and we are very happy that we were invited to compete and glad to play against some amazing opponents, especially in our last match.

“They have been teammates for a long time and their shots and serves were incredible.”

Hands added, “This is our first time playing in an overseas international tournament and we had an amazing time."

In the men’s final on Sunday, Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel defeated their TT counterparts Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud 21-18, 15-21, 15-12 to avenge their defeat in the first leg of the competition.

In the semifinals, Williams and Persaud outlasted Reece Marcano and Dejaun Williams in an all-TT showdown.

In the other semifinal, which also involved TT teams, Stewart and Miguel were 21-19, 21-11 winners over Jerome Morrison and Omari Leid.

Commenting on the win, Stewart said the familiarity of their opponents helped them in the match.

“Having played them last week, we knew what to look out for in their game and we played a very good game and I am very proud of us getting a win in only our second tournament together,” said Stewart.

Miguel added, “This is my second final and the first tournament win in my life and I am very proud of myself and my teammate.

“We watched back on the final last week and improved on some of our weak points while also targeting theirs and it worked for us."

Williams said his team came out with the hope to win a second straight tournament but an early injury to his team proved a setback.

“We still managed to play a hard-fought match and like last week it went to three sets, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get the win.”