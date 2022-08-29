Selvon, Choon hunt second CAZOVA U-23 crown

Bermuda's Megan Hands (right) returns the ball to Trinidad and Tobago's Rayquelle Dickson during the CAZOVA Under-23 beach volleyball contest at Pueblo El Pao, Santa Cruz on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon remain in the hunt for another Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament women’s title.

The pair advanced to Sunday’s semi-final after securing crucial wins at the tourney’s second leg of round-robin matches at Pueblo El Pao, Santa Cruz, on Saturday.

Against compatriots Raynique Dickson and Amaris Noray, Selvon and Choon dominated to win 21-12, 21-6. The Selvon/Choon duo now meet fellow TT players Alyssa Hutchinson and Rayquelle Dickson in Sunday’s semi-final.

The next semi features another TT outfit, Adalia Badroe and L’fe Roberts, up against Bermuda’s Natalie Gazzard and Megan Hands.

In men’s matches, which only featured TT teams, Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart, Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid and Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams all progressed into the semis.

In the quarter-finals, Miguel/Stewart beat Randol Rampersad/Rishaun George 21-6, 21-10; Morrison/Lead defeated Laquan Dyer/Jharon Peters in a nail-biter 22-20, 23-21 and Marcano/Williams ousted Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh 21-10, 21-9.

Up to press time, the results from the final men’s quarter-final was not available. Men semi-final matches continue at the same venue on Sunday.