Rio Claro man on sex charge against schoolgirl gets $100,000 bail

File photo

A 37-year-old man from Rio Claro who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor on her way to school has faced a magistrate.

The police contend that on June 14, the 17-year-old girl was waiting for transportation to go to school.

The man, who she knows, offered her a lift and she accepted.

But on the way, the driver made a detour and allegedly touched the girl indecently.

On Friday, the accused appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince in the Couva Magistrates’ Court charged with indecent assault.

The magistrate granted him $100,000 surety bail, a police statement on Sunday said.

The statement did not name the accused man.

As part of the bail conditions, the man must relocate to Tabaquite.

The accused must not communicate with the girl or her relatives and must stay 100 metres away from them.

The magistrate also ordered that he report to the Gran Couva police station weekly.

The incident was reported to Rio Claro police who informed the Child Protection Unit (CPU) Central.

CPU detectives investigated the matter and arrested and charged him on Thursday.

W/ Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, W/ASP Theodore-Persad, W/Insp Hospedales and W/Sgt Cedeno co-ordinated the exercise.

PC Vijay Ramkissoon laid the charge.

The accused is expected to reappear in court on September 23.