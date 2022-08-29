Man critical after accident in Palo Seco

The truck, driven by Andy Birbal, which crashed into an electricity pole after hitting a car in Palo Seco on Sunday. -

A man was fighting for his life in hospital after an early-morning accident in Palo Seco on Sunday. Police identified him as Andy Birbal.

A police report said the accident happened at about 2 am on the SS Erin Road near Palo Seco junction.

Birbal was driving a dump truck, and a car was heading in the opposite direction.

The truck and car collided. The truck slammed into an electricity pole, causing a transformer to fall on it. Electricity was disconnected for hours.

Birbal was pinned in the truck for about two hours as fireman Patrick Dick and others from the Siparia station tried to free Birbal from the wreck.

Acting Cpl Aguillera and WPC Monsegue of the Santa Flora police station also visited the scene.

Residents who heard the crash and rushed to the scene praised Dick who, they said, "went beyond the call of duty" to try to free the injured man.

They gave Dick a round of applause after Birbal was freed.

Birbal was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The car driver, who lives in Siparia, did not suffer serious injury.

Investigations are ongoing.