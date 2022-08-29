La Reine Rive queens show off their talent

Ashti Seenath of the Bollywod Dance Company. - Ayanna Kinsale

The self expression and talent competition categories for the 2022 Miss La Reine Rive Queen pageant was held on Saturday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain. Contestants are seeking to make it into the finals, titled Le Gran Z'Affaire, scheduled for Saturday (September 3) at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando at 6 pm.

Newsday’s photographer Ayanna Kinsale was on hand to capture some of the highlights.