Is Dog Control Act being enforced?

The death of an 11-year-old girl in Vistabella on Thursday was a horror story for the child’s family and a warning to the nation at large.

Following increases in attacks by dogs in the nineties and a delay of more than 12 years, the Dog Control Act was proclaimed in 2013.

The legislation, modelled on the UK’s Dangerous Dogs Act, replaced this country’s Dangerous Dogs Act (2000) and laid down several requirements for the ownership and handling of dogs considered animals of concern. The act specifies six breeds as Class A dogs, subject to specific controls under the law.

The dog that killed Rachel Bhagwandeen at the home she was visiting was a mix of American Bully dog, an animal that falls under Class A. The other breeds are the American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Dogo Argentino, Japanese Tosa and Fila Brasileiro.

Class A breeds are noted for their aggression and some have been bred for hunting. These are strong animals, the result of decades of genetic matching and breeding for purpose. Most are also known for their loyalty and a capacity to be socialised in family environments.

Under the act, these animals are supposed to be microchipped, covered by victim injury and death insurance and managed under circumstances that specify their care and housing to ensure the safety of both dogs and the public.

Among these requirements are a minimum size for fencing, and mandatory muzzles and lead control on public outings.

The act encourages the creation of an environment in which dog lovers can rear and enjoy their pets, but with public safety in mind.

American Bully dogs are being offered for sale locally at prices ranging from $2,000 - $4,000 both privately and on Facebook, with no identifiable controls put in place by the state.

A law is only as effective as its policing and questions must be answered.

In the nine years since the proclamation of the Dog Control Act, has even a single controlled dog in this country been microchipped?

Is there a division of the police service with the equipment and a mandate to check for these microchips?

Has the $1,000 licensing fee for each Class A dog ever been levied?

Has any controlled dog owner ever been certified as trained to control their pet?

Has any of these animals been trained according to the requirements of the act?

What capacity do the police have, beyond their specialist canine unit, to identify breeds and ask informed and relevant questions about controlled dog breeds in order to enforce the law fairly and effectively?

Until these questions are addressed, the act remains toothless, quite unlike the dogs it was meant to control.