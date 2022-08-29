Gopee-Scoon contracts covid19

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon. -

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is at home in isolation after testing positive for covid19.

At a media conference on Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister apologised for her absence. The media conference was to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Jamaica and TT on trade and settling trade disagreements.

In July Dr Rowley caught the virus for a second time, and on both occasions worked while in isolation. Neither Rowley nor the Trade Ministry said whether Gopee-Scoon will do likewise.