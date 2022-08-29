Gayle hits winning runs as Patriots win 6ixty men's trophy

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots celebrate winning the men's 6ixty competition on Sunday in St Kitts. Photo courtesy St Kitts and Nevis Patriots -

CHRIS Gayle, who the SKYEXCH 6ixty tournament trophy is named after, struck the winning runs to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the title with a three-wicket win over Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the final at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday.

Chasing 85 for victory, Gayle struck a delivery from fast bowler Ravi Rampaul down to the square leg boundary to seal the title for the Patriots and lift The Universe Boss trophy. Patriots ended on 85/3 in 9.4 overs.

Gayle, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss, was the ambassador of the tournament.

After the match, Gayle said it was only fitting that he was there at the end. He said he told himself, “Chris, it is your trophy, it is your game, so we can’t do anything else…it was meant to be. Congrats to our team. Trinidad played some good cricket, they have a great bowling line-up as well. It is a great final and this is what finals are all about, but The Universe Boss will be lifting The Universe Boss trophy.”

Patriots are also the defending Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions.

Gayle ended on 15 not out off 16 balls and Andre Fletcher played a crucial innings of 27 not out off 23 balls opening the batting.

Opener Evin Lewis cracked two fours and three sixes in his knock of 32 off 16 balls in the run chase.

Patriots were cruising on 53 without loss in the fifth over, but lost three quick wickets to give TKR an outside chance.

Andre Russell grabbed two of the wickets for TKR, but Gayle and Fletcher steered Patriots home.

Russell ended with 2/11 in one over.

Batting first, TKR could only post 84 all out in 9.3 overs as openers Sunil Narine (duck) and Tion Webster (five) both fell inside the first two overs.

Tim Seifert and Russell gave the innings some impetus with a 44-run third-wicket partnership, but when the latter was run out for 22, the innings lost momentum.

Seifert ended unbeaten on 37 not out off 25 deliveries, an innings which included one four and three sixes.

Left-arm fast bowler Dominic Drakes ended with figures of 2/17 in two overs for Patriots.

The men’s teams will now prepare for the tenth edition of the CPL which bowls off on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores:

TKR 84 (9.3 overs) – Tim Seifert 37 not out, Andre Russell 22; Dominic Drakes 2/17 vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 85/3 (9.4 overs) – Evin Lewis 32, Andre Fletcher 27 not out, Chris Gayle 15 not out; A Russell 2/11. Patriots won by three wickets.