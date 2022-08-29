Blackman leaves for World Youth Swimming Champs

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman, left, and his coach Joseph McLeod. -

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman has left for Lima, Peru where he will represent this country at the FINA World Youth Swimming Championships at the Vedena Aquatic Centre, from Tuesday-Sunday.

Blackman will dive into action on Tuesday in the men's 400m freestyle where he will seek to improve his 04:03.35 personal best, which was achieved last year at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He returns to the pool the next day for the 200m freestyle. His PB in that event was also clocked in Abu Dhabi.

Blackman will also compete in the 50m freestyle and 50m fly on August 2.

His competition ends with the 100m freestyle, which splashes off on August 3.

Blackman will be accompanied by coach Joseph McLeod.

The six-day competition will be held with preliminary heats in the morning and semi-final and medal races in the evening. All morning sessions swim off from 9.30 am TT time and evening sessions from 6 pm.

Blackman, 16, has had a memorable year, starring at the Pan American Swimming Championships held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

At the Pan Am Age Group Championship time trials, held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva in April, Blackman became the youngest ever swimmer from this region to dip below 23 seconds in the 50 metres freestyle.

He clocked a nippy 22.89s and finished behind TT compatriot and Olympian Dylan Carter, who touched the wall in 22.15s.

The Marlins Swim Club representative then broke the Pan Am Age Group Championship meet record on his way to gold in the boys’ 15-17 100m freestyle. He touched the wall in 50.91s.

Blackman is also a two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year.