Barbados defend 65 to beat TKR women in 6ixty final

Barbados Royals players Hayley Matthews, right, and Qiana Joseph celebrate a wicket in the women's 6ixty tournament at Warner Park in St Kitts. Photo courtesy Barbados Royals -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) stumbled chasing around a run a ball against Barbados Royals in the SKYEXCH 6ixty women’s final in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 66 to win in ten overs, TKR were dismissed for 50 in nine overs.

Opener Lee Ann Kirby fell for just four in the second over, and her partner Deandra Dottin, whom TKR have counted on, was also dismissed in that over. She could only muster seven off seven balls.

Natasha McLean fell for three and TKR were 21/3 in the fifth over and in need of a partnership.

South African Sune Luus and Hayley Jensen of New Zealand tried to mount a fightback putting on 26 for the fourth wicket. But with the required run rate climbing, both Jensen (seven) and Luus (17) fell in the same over to fast bowler Shakera Seman.

Selman then grabbed the final wicket of Kycia Knight for two as Royals clinched the inaugural 6ixty women’s title.

Selman ended with 3/10 in two overs and Qiana Joseph took 2/5 in one over.

Batting first, Royals posted 65 all out in 9.2 overs.

Aaliyah Alleyne struck 23 off 18 balls with three fours and one six and her opening partner Hayley Matthews, the Royals captain, made 15 off 13.

When Matthews fell wickets started to tumble as spinners Anisa Mohammed and Luus both grabbed 2/11 in two overs for TKR.

Chinelle Henry contributed 15 at the end of the innings for the Royals.

Summarised Scores: BARBADOS ROYALS 65 (9.2 overs) – Aaliyah Alleyne 23, Hayley Matthews 15, Chinelle Henry 15; Anisa Mohammed 2/11, Sune Luus 2/11 vs TKR 50 (9 overs) – S Luus 17; Shakera Selman 3/10, Qiana Joseph 2/5. Royals won by 15 runs.