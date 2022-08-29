Bad weather causes flooding in northwest Trinidad

Drivers maneuver through flood waters in Cocorite on August 29. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Parts of northwestern Trinidad experienced flash flooding in the wake of the bad weather that hit the country at around midday on Monday.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said in a release that areas such as St James, Tragarete Road, City Gate, Westmoorings and Maraval fell victim to flooding, which also led to an increase in traffic congestion in those areas and their surroundings.

There were also reports of flooding in parts of Queen's Park West and Queen's Park South.

Additionally, the ODPM said there were reports of landslides in St James.

The Met Office issued an update on its Facebook page on Monday morning, saying a tropical wave had passed over the country a few hours earlier. The update said this would cause showers and gusty winds, resulting in flooding.