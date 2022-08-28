TT end 3x3 U-18 Basketball World Cup winless

TRINIDAD AND Tobago concluded their FIBA 3x3 Under-18 Basketball World Cup campaign winless after four matches in Debrecen, Hungary, on Friday.

Having lost their two opening Pool A matches against Egypt (21-13) and Serbia (21-11) on Wednesday, TT’s quarter of Tyrese Fields, Jaden Roberts, Anderson Salazar and Ayodeji Iwaro were also unable to get past the hosts and Germany.

Against Hungary, TT showed some fight but eventually lost 16-13. The match against Germany was stopped with just over three minutes left as the Europeans reached the maximum scoring points, as they toppled TT 21-11.